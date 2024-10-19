Left Menu

Firebomb Attack on Japan's Ruling Party Sparks Political Tension

Atsunobu Usuda, 49, attacked Japan's ruling party headquarters with firebombs and crashed into the Prime Minister's residence fence. No injuries were reported. Usuda, possibly motivated by Japan's costly election laws and anti-nuclear protests, was arrested. The ruling party faces a declining popularity amid financial scandals.

Updated: 19-10-2024 15:10 IST
An individual identified as Atsunobu Usuda, aged 49, launched a firebomb attack at the headquarters of Japan's ruling party in Tokyo on Saturday. Following the attack, he crashed his vehicle into the fencing of the Prime Minister's residence. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the incident.

Tokyo police confirmed Usuda's arrest on charges of obstructing official duties. Additional charges may follow as investigations continue. Unclear motives are speculated to be tied to social media posts by Usuda, expressing grievances over Japan's expensive election candidacy requirements, hinting at political aspirations.

This incident comes at a time when the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is struggling with public discontent due to allegations of financial misconduct. With parliamentary elections approaching, the party faces challenges, despite new leadership under Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, as polls indicate a sharp decline in their popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

