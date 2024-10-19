Rome Court's Ruling Challenges Italy-Albania Migration Deal
A Rome court decision has sent back 12 migrants from Albania to Italy, raising concerns about a new deal between both nations. The deal involves processing 3,000 migrants in Albania monthly. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni plans legislative reforms to counter the court's stance, as the ruling suggests Bangladesh and Egypt aren't safe return countries.
A Rome court decision on Friday returned 12 migrants from Albania to Italy, challenging a five-year bilateral agreement on asylum processing. This accord, brokered between Italy and Albania, aims to see up to 3,000 migrants processed each month in Albanian facilities.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized the ruling, which deemed countries like Bangladesh and Egypt as unsafe, rendering the agreement effectively impotent. Meloni indicated plans for urgent government reforms, suggesting the issue belonged in the administrative, not judicial, realm.
The agreement, touted by some as innovative, faces criticism from human rights organizations concerned about its implications. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has praised the deal, yet its future remains uncertain under legal scrutiny.
