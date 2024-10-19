Left Menu

Rome Court's Ruling Challenges Italy-Albania Migration Deal

A Rome court decision has sent back 12 migrants from Albania to Italy, raising concerns about a new deal between both nations. The deal involves processing 3,000 migrants in Albania monthly. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni plans legislative reforms to counter the court's stance, as the ruling suggests Bangladesh and Egypt aren't safe return countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shengjin | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:13 IST
Rome Court's Ruling Challenges Italy-Albania Migration Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Albania

A Rome court decision on Friday returned 12 migrants from Albania to Italy, challenging a five-year bilateral agreement on asylum processing. This accord, brokered between Italy and Albania, aims to see up to 3,000 migrants processed each month in Albanian facilities.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized the ruling, which deemed countries like Bangladesh and Egypt as unsafe, rendering the agreement effectively impotent. Meloni indicated plans for urgent government reforms, suggesting the issue belonged in the administrative, not judicial, realm.

The agreement, touted by some as innovative, faces criticism from human rights organizations concerned about its implications. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has praised the deal, yet its future remains uncertain under legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024