Omar Abdullah's Vision: Bringing Back Smiles to Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized his commitment to unified governance, stating that his administration will not be influenced by the recent assembly election results. Addressing a gathering in Jammu, he said his primary goal is to revive the 'missing smiles' across both regions of the Union Territory.

Marked by a warm reception at the National Conference headquarters, Abdullah's first visit to Jammu as Chief Minister comes after his party's notable election performance alongside an alliance partner. Despite BJP's significant presence in the assembly, Abdullah assures governance that transcends voter preferences.

While addressing concerns about regional representation, Abdullah announced the appointment of a deputy chief minister from his party, refuting the notion of the National Conference as exclusive. He remarked on the need to bridge gaps between the government and the populace, promising to earnestly tackle public grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)