Omar Abdullah's Vision: Bringing Back Smiles to Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized unity and governance for all, disregarding voting patterns from the assembly elections. Abdullah aims to address issues across the Union Territory, countering rumors of bias. He reassured fair governance and committed to tackling regional problems, promoting harmony and inclusivity.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized his commitment to unified governance, stating that his administration will not be influenced by the recent assembly election results. Addressing a gathering in Jammu, he said his primary goal is to revive the 'missing smiles' across both regions of the Union Territory.
Marked by a warm reception at the National Conference headquarters, Abdullah's first visit to Jammu as Chief Minister comes after his party's notable election performance alongside an alliance partner. Despite BJP's significant presence in the assembly, Abdullah assures governance that transcends voter preferences.
While addressing concerns about regional representation, Abdullah announced the appointment of a deputy chief minister from his party, refuting the notion of the National Conference as exclusive. He remarked on the need to bridge gaps between the government and the populace, promising to earnestly tackle public grievances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omar Abdullah
- Jammu Kashmir
- elections
- NC
- Congress
- governance
- unity
- deputy chief minister
- BJP
- policy
ALSO READ
Delhi Drug Bust: BJP Accuses Congress Amid Allegations
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Film Industry Involvement Allegations in Telangana
Karnataka BJP and Congress Clash Over Savarkar Amid MUDA Allegations
Congress Vows to Combat Unemployment in Haryana
CM Yogi Adityanath's Janta Darshan: Bridging Governance and Community Engagement