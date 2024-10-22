Left Menu

BJP's Internal Conflict: FIRs Reveal Party's Alleged Conspiracy

Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party accuses BJP of conspiring against its members after a BJP MLA files an FIR implicating party colleagues in communal violence in Bahraich. Hidden camera footage reportedly reveals the truth behind the violence, leaving BJP supporters ashamed and raising questions about internal conflicts.

Lucknow | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:47 IST
BJP's Internal Conflict: FIRs Reveal Party's Alleged Conspiracy
The president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of plotting against its own members. His comments came after a BJP MLA filed a First Information Report (FIR) implicating party colleagues in a case of communal violence in the Maharajganj area of Bahraich.

Yadav's assertions on social media highlighted alleged revelations caught on hidden cameras by rioters involved in the incident, claiming the BJP's pursuit of power is rooted in inciting communal discord. As of now, the BJP has not publicly responded to these allegations.

The communal violence reportedly erupted after a youth was killed during a festival procession. Notably, the FIR by the BJP MLA includes charges against Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's city president, along with other named and unnamed individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

