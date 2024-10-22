BJP's Internal Conflict: FIRs Reveal Party's Alleged Conspiracy

The president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of plotting against its own members. His comments came after a BJP MLA filed a First Information Report (FIR) implicating party colleagues in a case of communal violence in the Maharajganj area of Bahraich.

Yadav's assertions on social media highlighted alleged revelations caught on hidden cameras by rioters involved in the incident, claiming the BJP's pursuit of power is rooted in inciting communal discord. As of now, the BJP has not publicly responded to these allegations.

The communal violence reportedly erupted after a youth was killed during a festival procession. Notably, the FIR by the BJP MLA includes charges against Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's city president, along with other named and unnamed individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)