BJP's Internal Conflict: FIRs Reveal Party's Alleged Conspiracy
Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party accuses BJP of conspiring against its members after a BJP MLA files an FIR implicating party colleagues in communal violence in Bahraich. Hidden camera footage reportedly reveals the truth behind the violence, leaving BJP supporters ashamed and raising questions about internal conflicts.
- Country:
- India
The president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of plotting against its own members. His comments came after a BJP MLA filed a First Information Report (FIR) implicating party colleagues in a case of communal violence in the Maharajganj area of Bahraich.
Yadav's assertions on social media highlighted alleged revelations caught on hidden cameras by rioters involved in the incident, claiming the BJP's pursuit of power is rooted in inciting communal discord. As of now, the BJP has not publicly responded to these allegations.
The communal violence reportedly erupted after a youth was killed during a festival procession. Notably, the FIR by the BJP MLA includes charges against Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's city president, along with other named and unnamed individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wolf vs. Dog: Fear and Speculation in Bahraich Village
Samajwadi Party Reveals Candidates for Key UP By-elections
Samajwadi Party Hits Out at BJP over JPNIC Barricading Controversy
Samajwadi Party Commemorates Mulayam Singh Yadav's Legacy
Samajwadi Party Defies Barricades to Honor Freedom Fighter Amidst Political Tensions