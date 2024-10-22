India Offers to Mediate in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed readiness to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, ensuring a peaceful resolution. During talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit, Modi emphasized India's commitment to restoring peace and stability, highlighting the deep trust and coordination with Russia.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India's commitment to mediate and resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict peacefully. Modi made these remarks during bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, shortly after arriving in the Russian city for the 16th BRICS summit.
In his opening comments, Modi highlighted India's support for restoring peace and stability in the conflict-ridden region. The Prime Minister underscored his country's willingness to extend cooperation and prioritize humanitarian efforts to achieve this goal.
Modi noted that his frequent visits to Russia reflect the strong coordination and trust between the two nations. He praised Russia's leadership of the BRICS summit and noted increasing interest from countries seeking to join the grouping.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies
Escalating Tensions: New Airstrikes Rock Middle East Amid Intensified Conflict
Unyielding Power: Putin's 72nd Birthday Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Prayers for Freedom: A Thai Family's Year of Hope Amid Conflict
Egypt Backs Macron's Call to Halt Arms Exports to Israel Amid Conflict Concerns