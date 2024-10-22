Left Menu

Riot Allegations in BJP: Akhilesh Yadav's Accusations

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of conspiring against its own people following communal violence in Maharajganj. A BJP MLA has filed an FIR against party members, alleging their involvement in the unrest. Yadav claims the BJP is inciting riots for political gain.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of plotting against its own members. The statement follows a BJP MLA's decision to file a police complaint against colleagues in connection to the Maharajganj violence incident.

Yadav claims that the BJP's hunger for power leads them to incite riots, pointing out that members of the party are exposing these conspiracies on hidden cameras. He suggests that the party's manipulative tactics even involve misleading their supporters.

The allegations arise after communal tensions escalated in Maharajganj, resulting in several FIRs against BJP members. As investigations continue, BJP's response to these severe accusations remains awaited.

