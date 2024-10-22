Riot Allegations in BJP: Akhilesh Yadav's Accusations

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of plotting against its own members. The statement follows a BJP MLA's decision to file a police complaint against colleagues in connection to the Maharajganj violence incident.

Yadav claims that the BJP's hunger for power leads them to incite riots, pointing out that members of the party are exposing these conspiracies on hidden cameras. He suggests that the party's manipulative tactics even involve misleading their supporters.

The allegations arise after communal tensions escalated in Maharajganj, resulting in several FIRs against BJP members. As investigations continue, BJP's response to these severe accusations remains awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)