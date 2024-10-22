A Day of Greetings: Nitish Kumar's Call to Amit Shah

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, extended cordial birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. Kumar conveyed his wishes over a phone call, expressing hopes for Shah's continued good health and long life, as noted by his office's official statement.

The gesture comes against the backdrop of Kumar's political realignment earlier this year, where he rejoined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after ending a brief stint with the RJD, Congress, and Left alliance. Nitish Kumar's political maneuvering indicates a shift back to an alliance he has long been part of, despite previous attempts with alternate coalitions under the INDIA bloc banner.

Amit Shah, marking his 60th birth anniversary, received Kumar's wishes at a time when both politicians are reaffirming their cooperative ties through party alliances. Shah, a former BJP national president, remains a prominent figure in the country's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)