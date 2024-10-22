Left Menu

Soren Warns Against BJP's False Promises in Jharkhand Polls

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accuses BJP leaders of misleading voters with false promises as they eye the state's mineral resources. At a Chandil rally, he supports JMM's candidate Sabita Mahato. Soren highlights welfare schemes and pledges financial support if voted to power in the assembly elections.

Updated: 22-10-2024 18:13 IST
Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, has launched a scathing attack on BJP leaders, accusing them of misleading the electorate with 'false' promises ahead of the state's assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Chandil, Soren urged voters to remain vigilant against the opposition's intentions, as he alleged their focus is on the state's rich mineral assets. He offered strong support to JMM candidate Sabita Mahato, emphasizing that the entire party backs her campaign.

Despite previous challenges from the BJP, Soren assured the crowd of the government's dedication, citing welfare initiatives and a financial pledge of an annual Rs 1 lakh per household if re-elected.

