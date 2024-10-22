Ukraine's Prosecutor General Resigns Amid Disability Scandal
Ukraine's Prosecutor General, Andriy Kostin, resigned following allegations that officials abused positions to gain disability status and evade military service. The resignation came after a national security council meeting aimed at addressing corruption. Kostin agreed with President Zelenskiy on the need for accountability.
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced his resignation on Tuesday amid a domestic scandal involving numerous officials accused of abusing their positions to gain disability status and avoid military service.
The decision followed a national security and defense council meeting focusing on closing corruption loopholes related to draft deferrals. Kostin's office has been under scrutiny due to allegations against several local officials, including prosecutors, accused of misusing their authority.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized political responsibility in a statement, prompting Kostin to acknowledge the immorality of the situation and agree on the necessity for personal accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
One Year On: Israel's Military Campaign Reflected
Billions in Support: Unveiling U.S. Military Aid in Middle East Conflicts
China's Military Drills Loom Over Taiwan's National Day
UN Experts Condemn Israel's Military Escalation in Lebanon as Violations of International Law Fuel Displacement Crisis
UN Expert Praises Kyrgyzstan's Progress on Disability Rights but Urges Further Reforms