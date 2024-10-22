Left Menu

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Resigns Amid Disability Scandal

Ukraine's Prosecutor General, Andriy Kostin, resigned following allegations that officials abused positions to gain disability status and evade military service. The resignation came after a national security council meeting aimed at addressing corruption. Kostin agreed with President Zelenskiy on the need for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:16 IST
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced his resignation on Tuesday amid a domestic scandal involving numerous officials accused of abusing their positions to gain disability status and avoid military service.

The decision followed a national security and defense council meeting focusing on closing corruption loopholes related to draft deferrals. Kostin's office has been under scrutiny due to allegations against several local officials, including prosecutors, accused of misusing their authority.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized political responsibility in a statement, prompting Kostin to acknowledge the immorality of the situation and agree on the necessity for personal accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

