Maharashtra's Political Deadlock: Seat-Sharing Standoff Among MVA Allies

The ongoing delay in finalizing a seat-sharing agreement among the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies for the Maharashtra assembly elections is causing unrest among smaller coalition parties. As the nomination process begins, these parties fear their electoral prospects may be threatened by the major constituents' indecisiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:49 IST
  • India

The postponement in deciding on a seat allocation agreement among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for the approaching Maharashtra assembly elections is stirring anxiety among the coalition's minor parties as the nomination process kicked off on Tuesday.

MVA's smaller affiliates, including the Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Left parties, and the Peasants and Workers Party, are manifesting frustration as prolonged seat-sharing talks continue. These parties are eager to compete under the INDI alliance banner, having contributed significantly to past electoral victories.

The frustrations are mounting, with the Samajwadi Party already having put forward candidates for certain constituencies while Aam Aadmi Party and others await clarity on their standing. Pressure mounts on key MVA parties to resolve the impasse as nomination deadlines loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

