German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann highlighted India's strategic position in mediating the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The remarks were made prior to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to India for the upcoming Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagements with global leaders, including Russian President Putin, were noted as significant discussions. Ackermann underscored India's ability to weigh both sides' perspectives, adding value to geopolitical dialogues.

India's commitment to diplomacy was reiterated at the recent BRICS Summit. Modi's outreach in Russia and Ukraine demonstrates India's willingness to facilitate peaceful conflict resolutions, positioning itself as a key player in global peacemaking efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)