Naming Controversy: Varanasi Sports Complex Sparks Political Debate
The Congress has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of renaming Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium to Varanasi Sports Complex, a claim denied by the BJP. The controversy intensified after an event invitation for Prime Minister Modi mentioned the new name, leading to accusations of misleading the public.
The Congress party has charged the Uttar Pradesh government with renaming Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium to Varanasi Sports Complex, allegations promptly refuted by the ruling BJP.
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai claimed that an event invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi referenced the venue as Varanasi Sports Complex, contrary to government assurances.
BJP's Ravindra Jaiswal dismissed the name change allegations, asserting that Varanasi Sports Complex is situated within the stadium, without any official renaming process undertaken.
