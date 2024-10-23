Priyanka Gandhi's Electoral Debut: A Closer Look at her Assets and Legal Challenges

Priyanka Gandhi, serving as Congress general secretary, has taken a significant step in her political career by filing a nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls. Her declared assets exceed Rs 12 crore, showcasing a substantial financial background.

The nomination affidavit reveals movable assets worth over Rs 4.24 crore, including bank deposits, mutual fund investments, and a Honda CRV gifted by her husband, Robert Vadra. Additionally, she reported immovable assets valued at Rs 7.74 crore, spanning inherited agricultural land and residential property in Shimla.

Despite a commendable academic background with a diploma from the University of Sunderland and a BA from Delhi University, Priyanka faces legal challenges, with an ongoing Income Tax reassessment and FIRs related to alleged tweets and participation in protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)