Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Electoral Debut: A Closer Look at her Assets and Legal Challenges

Priyanka Gandhi makes her electoral debut in Wayanad with assets over Rs 12 crore. Her nomination details movable assets of Rs 4.24 crore and immovable assets of Rs 7.74 crore. Liabilities include pending taxes and legal challenges, including two FIRs and a forest department notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:38 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Electoral Debut: A Closer Look at her Assets and Legal Challenges
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi, serving as Congress general secretary, has taken a significant step in her political career by filing a nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls. Her declared assets exceed Rs 12 crore, showcasing a substantial financial background.

The nomination affidavit reveals movable assets worth over Rs 4.24 crore, including bank deposits, mutual fund investments, and a Honda CRV gifted by her husband, Robert Vadra. Additionally, she reported immovable assets valued at Rs 7.74 crore, spanning inherited agricultural land and residential property in Shimla.

Despite a commendable academic background with a diploma from the University of Sunderland and a BA from Delhi University, Priyanka faces legal challenges, with an ongoing Income Tax reassessment and FIRs related to alleged tweets and participation in protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024