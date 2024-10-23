Priyanka Gandhi's Electoral Debut: A Closer Look at her Assets and Legal Challenges
Priyanka Gandhi makes her electoral debut in Wayanad with assets over Rs 12 crore. Her nomination details movable assets of Rs 4.24 crore and immovable assets of Rs 7.74 crore. Liabilities include pending taxes and legal challenges, including two FIRs and a forest department notice.
Priyanka Gandhi, serving as Congress general secretary, has taken a significant step in her political career by filing a nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls. Her declared assets exceed Rs 12 crore, showcasing a substantial financial background.
The nomination affidavit reveals movable assets worth over Rs 4.24 crore, including bank deposits, mutual fund investments, and a Honda CRV gifted by her husband, Robert Vadra. Additionally, she reported immovable assets valued at Rs 7.74 crore, spanning inherited agricultural land and residential property in Shimla.
Despite a commendable academic background with a diploma from the University of Sunderland and a BA from Delhi University, Priyanka faces legal challenges, with an ongoing Income Tax reassessment and FIRs related to alleged tweets and participation in protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
