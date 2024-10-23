Independent MLA P V Anvar Throws Support Behind UDF in Palakkad

Independent MLA P V Anvar announced on Wednesday the support of his newly created social collective for UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil, aiming for victory in the Palakkad constituency's upcoming Assembly by-election.

Anvar's Democratic Movement of Kerala had initially fielded M M Minhaj as a candidate, but he withdrew. Despite Congress-led UDF rejecting the conditions he set, Anvar's collective backs Mamkootathil to defeat what he termed 'communal politics.'

Standing firm, Anvar refused to withdraw his nominee N K Sudheer in the Chelakkara Assembly seat, despite higher-level pressures. His movement initially proposed mutual candidate withdrawals with Congress in Chelakkara and Palakkad, but this was turned down.

