Independent MLA P V Anvar Throws Support Behind UDF in Palakkad
Independent MLA P V Anvar has extended support to Rahul Mamkootathil, UDF candidate in the Palakkad bypolls, despite earlier conditions rejected by UDF. Anvar's collective, DMK, withdrew its initial candidate and maintains candidature in Chelakkara, resisting pressure to withdraw. The political dynamics in Kerala shift, influencing assembly by-elections.
Independent MLA P V Anvar announced on Wednesday the support of his newly created social collective for UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil, aiming for victory in the Palakkad constituency's upcoming Assembly by-election.
Anvar's Democratic Movement of Kerala had initially fielded M M Minhaj as a candidate, but he withdrew. Despite Congress-led UDF rejecting the conditions he set, Anvar's collective backs Mamkootathil to defeat what he termed 'communal politics.'
Standing firm, Anvar refused to withdraw his nominee N K Sudheer in the Chelakkara Assembly seat, despite higher-level pressures. His movement initially proposed mutual candidate withdrawals with Congress in Chelakkara and Palakkad, but this was turned down.
