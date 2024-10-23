Left Menu

Political Strife Erupts in Bihar as Leaders Trade Blame Over Communal Yatra

RJD president Lalu Prasad criticized Union minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for inflammatory speeches. Singh, leading the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra', faced accusations of promoting discord in Muslim-majority areas. Prasad dismissed fears of communal strife in Bihar, asserting long-lasting Hindu-Muslim harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a biting critique, RJD president Lalu Prasad has taken aim at Union minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, lambasting them for what he views as incendiary rhetoric. This criticism comes as Singh, a BJP leader, spearheads the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' across Bihar, raising concerns in sensitive districts.

The Yatra, intended to forge Hindu unity, has drawn controversy particularly in Araria, a district with a significant Muslim population. During a stop there, BJP MP Pradeep Singh's comments led to unrest, though he later clarified his remarks were about fostering Hindu cohesion across castes.

Amid the tensions, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha accused Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad's son, of inciting opposition against the BJP MP through social media. Despite these upheavals, Lalu Prasad downplayed the chances of communal discord, citing the deep-rooted coexistence of Hindus and Muslims in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

