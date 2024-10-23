Left Menu

India's Strategic Mediation Role in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

India remains in a pivotal position to advocate for peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann notes India's potential role due to its communication channels with both nations. As global leaders gather for intergovernmental discussions, Prime Minister Modi emphasizes dialogue over war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:24 IST
India's Strategic Mediation Role in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann has underscored India's unique position in fostering peace amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. His comments come ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's impending visit to India for crucial intergovernmental talks.

During a briefing, Ackermann highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing diplomatic engagements, including his bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the recent BRICS Summit in Kazan. Modi's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy was further reinforced at this summit.

As European and Indian perspectives on geopolitical conflicts converge, expectations rise for India to play a central part in the quest for a peaceful resolution, affirming its stance on non-violence and constructive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024