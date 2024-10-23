German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann has underscored India's unique position in fostering peace amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. His comments come ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's impending visit to India for crucial intergovernmental talks.

During a briefing, Ackermann highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing diplomatic engagements, including his bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the recent BRICS Summit in Kazan. Modi's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy was further reinforced at this summit.

As European and Indian perspectives on geopolitical conflicts converge, expectations rise for India to play a central part in the quest for a peaceful resolution, affirming its stance on non-violence and constructive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)