Haryana Saints Bless BJP's Triumphant Assembly Win
In Haryana, prominent saints and seers congregated at Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's residence to celebrate the BJP's third consecutive assembly election victory. During the 'Sant Ashirwad Samaroh', Saini expressed gratitude for the saints' blessings, highlighting BJP's decade-long transformative governance focused on welfare and national interest.
In a significant gathering, esteemed saints and seers from across Haryana assembled at the residence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to commemorate the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) third consecutive triumph in state assembly elections.
The 'Sant Ashirwad Samaroh', as the event was named, saw Chief Minister Saini offering his heartfelt gratitude to the holy men, emphasizing the role their blessings played in the state's progress over the past decade.
Saini highlighted the transparent systems established by his predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, which have enabled youth from ordinary backgrounds to secure jobs purely on merit. The gathering reinforced the government's commitment to governance aimed at public welfare, not mere political gain.
