Left Menu

Haryana Saints Bless BJP's Triumphant Assembly Win

In Haryana, prominent saints and seers congregated at Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's residence to celebrate the BJP's third consecutive assembly election victory. During the 'Sant Ashirwad Samaroh', Saini expressed gratitude for the saints' blessings, highlighting BJP's decade-long transformative governance focused on welfare and national interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:44 IST
Haryana Saints Bless BJP's Triumphant Assembly Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant gathering, esteemed saints and seers from across Haryana assembled at the residence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to commemorate the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) third consecutive triumph in state assembly elections.

The 'Sant Ashirwad Samaroh', as the event was named, saw Chief Minister Saini offering his heartfelt gratitude to the holy men, emphasizing the role their blessings played in the state's progress over the past decade.

Saini highlighted the transparent systems established by his predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, which have enabled youth from ordinary backgrounds to secure jobs purely on merit. The gathering reinforced the government's commitment to governance aimed at public welfare, not mere political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024