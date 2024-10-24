Market Jitters: U.S. Election Spurs Uncertainty in Chinese Stocks
Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks dipped as investors grew wary of the forthcoming U.S. election's implications, including potential renewed trade tensions with China. Concerns about a Trump victory leading to intensified trade disputes affected market sentiment. Tech stocks suffered steep losses, illustrating the broader market uncertainty.
Stocks in Mainland China and Hong Kong experienced a downward trend on Thursday, with investor concerns mounting over the impending U.S. presidential election's impact on trade relations. The speculative rise in Trump's chances of re-election has heightened apprehensions about renewed tariff threats and fiscal uncertainty, according to investors and analysts.
Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, highlighted that heightened trade tension worries alongside a Trump preference in betting markets contribute to the unease. By midday, the Shanghai Composite index had slid 0.5%, and the blue-chip CSI300 index had decreased by 0.8%.
Hong Kong markets mirrored these declines. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell by 1.24%, and the Hang Seng Index dropped by 0.99%. Technology stocks were particularly affected, reflecting broader market instability as the U.S.-China tech rivalry seemed poised to intensify regardless of election outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
