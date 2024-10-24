Market Jitters: U.S. Election Spurs Uncertainty in Chinese Stocks

Stocks in Mainland China and Hong Kong experienced a downward trend on Thursday, with investor concerns mounting over the impending U.S. presidential election's impact on trade relations. The speculative rise in Trump's chances of re-election has heightened apprehensions about renewed tariff threats and fiscal uncertainty, according to investors and analysts.

Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, highlighted that heightened trade tension worries alongside a Trump preference in betting markets contribute to the unease. By midday, the Shanghai Composite index had slid 0.5%, and the blue-chip CSI300 index had decreased by 0.8%.

Hong Kong markets mirrored these declines. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell by 1.24%, and the Hang Seng Index dropped by 0.99%. Technology stocks were particularly affected, reflecting broader market instability as the U.S.-China tech rivalry seemed poised to intensify regardless of election outcomes.

