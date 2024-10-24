Left Menu

Market Jitters: U.S. Election Spurs Uncertainty in Chinese Stocks

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks dipped as investors grew wary of the forthcoming U.S. election's implications, including potential renewed trade tensions with China. Concerns about a Trump victory leading to intensified trade disputes affected market sentiment. Tech stocks suffered steep losses, illustrating the broader market uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:26 IST
Market Jitters: U.S. Election Spurs Uncertainty in Chinese Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks in Mainland China and Hong Kong experienced a downward trend on Thursday, with investor concerns mounting over the impending U.S. presidential election's impact on trade relations. The speculative rise in Trump's chances of re-election has heightened apprehensions about renewed tariff threats and fiscal uncertainty, according to investors and analysts.

Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, highlighted that heightened trade tension worries alongside a Trump preference in betting markets contribute to the unease. By midday, the Shanghai Composite index had slid 0.5%, and the blue-chip CSI300 index had decreased by 0.8%.

Hong Kong markets mirrored these declines. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell by 1.24%, and the Hang Seng Index dropped by 0.99%. Technology stocks were particularly affected, reflecting broader market instability as the U.S.-China tech rivalry seemed poised to intensify regardless of election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024