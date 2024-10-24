Left Menu

Cambodian Journalist Seeks Bail Amid Controversial Detention

Cambodian journalist Mech Dara, who has been detained for inciting social unrest, applied for bail after the government shared a video of his apology. Detained since October 1, he is known for exposing corruption and human trafficking. His arrest has sparked concern globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:40 IST
Cambodian journalist Mech Dara, renowned for his courageous exposés on corruption and human trafficking, sought bail on Thursday after being detained on charges of inciting social unrest. Dara, who has been in pre-trial detention since October 1, could face up to two years in prison if convicted.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court alleges Dara posted 'provocative' and 'false' information regarding a rock quarry on a sacred mountain, claims which have raised eyebrows in human rights circles and internationally. Despite the charges, his legal representative, Duch Piseth, has not ruled out the possibility of having the accusations dropped.

On Wednesday, a video showing Dara in prison attire apologizing for any misinformation was released by Cambodia's information minister. Despite the government's narrative, Dara had previously been awarded by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his work on exposing massive trafficking scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

