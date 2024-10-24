Left Menu

CP Yogeshwara Eyes Channapatna Win After Rejoining Congress

Former BJP leader CP Yogeshwara, now with Congress, is confident about winning the Channapatna bypoll in Karnataka. Yogeshwara, a five-time MLA, returned to Congress from BJP due to political challenges after BJP-JDS alignment. Supported by key Congress figures, he aims to reclaim his political career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:49 IST
CP Yogeshwara Eyes Channapatna Win After Rejoining Congress
Congress candidate for Channapatna bypoll, CP Yogeshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CP Yogeshwara, a seasoned politician and former BJP leader, has rejoined the Congress party and expressed determination to secure a victory in the Channapatna bypoll in Karnataka. As he prepared to file his nomination on Thursday, Yogeshwara received backing from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, boosting his confidence for the election.

The Congress quickly announced Yogeshwara's candidacy for the Channapatna constituency, a seat vacated by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy following his Lok Sabha win. Yogeshwara, who has previously been elected five times as an MLA from this constituency, cited the BJP-JDS alliance as the reason for his return to Congress, seeking to revive his political prospects.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar welcomed Yogeshwara back to the party, highlighting his longstanding ties with Congress. The Assembly by-elections will see other fresh Congress candidates like Jayanta Borah in Assam's Behali and E Annapurna in Karnataka's Sandur (ST). The Channapatna bypoll is scheduled for November 13, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024