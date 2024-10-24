CP Yogeshwara Eyes Channapatna Win After Rejoining Congress

CP Yogeshwara, a seasoned politician and former BJP leader, has rejoined the Congress party and expressed determination to secure a victory in the Channapatna bypoll in Karnataka. As he prepared to file his nomination on Thursday, Yogeshwara received backing from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, boosting his confidence for the election.

The Congress quickly announced Yogeshwara's candidacy for the Channapatna constituency, a seat vacated by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy following his Lok Sabha win. Yogeshwara, who has previously been elected five times as an MLA from this constituency, cited the BJP-JDS alliance as the reason for his return to Congress, seeking to revive his political prospects.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar welcomed Yogeshwara back to the party, highlighting his longstanding ties with Congress. The Assembly by-elections will see other fresh Congress candidates like Jayanta Borah in Assam's Behali and E Annapurna in Karnataka's Sandur (ST). The Channapatna bypoll is scheduled for November 13, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)