Remembering Brij Pal Tandon: A Legacy of Strength and Resilience

Brij Pal Tandon, a notable figure known for her strength, passed away at the age of 91. Her son, Sanjay Tandon, is a senior BJP leader from Chandigarh. Brij Pal had been unwell for several days. Her late husband, Balramji Dass Tandon, was a former Chhattisgarh governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:43 IST
  • India

Brij Pal Tandon, mother of senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon, passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday. The family has confirmed that her last rites will take place at 3 pm at the Sector 25 crematorium.

Sanay Tandon stated that she had been battling health issues for several days leading to her hospitalization. Brij Pal leaves behind a legacy tied to prominent political figures.

Her late husband, Balramji Dass Tandon, once served as the governor of Chhattisgarh and was a pivotal member of the Jana Sangh, a precursor to the BJP. He passed away six years ago, leaving a remarkable impact on Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

