Britain to Ban Single-Use Vapes: A Step Towards Environmental and Public Health

The British government plans to ban single-use vapes starting next year to address environmental concerns and rising usage among children. The initiative, initially suggested by the previous Conservative government, aligns with the Labour government's emphasis on reducing children's vaping habits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:19 IST
In a decisive move aimed at addressing both environmental concerns and rising e-cigarette use among minors, Britain will ban single-use vapes starting next year, a government minister announced on Thursday.

The colorful designs and fruity flavors of vapes have captured the attention of young people, raising alarm among health authorities. A 2024 survey by health charity ASH revealed that approximately 20% of children aged 11-17 have tried vaping, despite it being illegal to sell nicotine e-cigarettes to minors.

The initial proposal to ban disposables was tabled by the former Conservative government in January. However, it was not acted upon until Labour's victory in the July election, with new initiatives highlighting environmental impacts. The Labour culture minister stated that the number of children vaping has tripled in three years, urging action to halt this growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

