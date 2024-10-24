Kejriwal's Strategic Push: Campaigning for INDIA Bloc in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is preparing to campaign for parties within the INDIA bloc during the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

In Maharashtra, Kejriwal will focus on supporting Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, specifically the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP.

The AAP party, a crucial member of the INDIA alliance, aims to strengthen its presence as it heads into the assembly elections scheduled for November. Their strategy does not include alliances in Punjab, though they aligned with Congress in other key states.

(With inputs from agencies.)