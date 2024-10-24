Kejriwal's Strategic Push: Campaigning for INDIA Bloc in Maharashtra and Jharkhand
Kejriwal, the AAP chief, is set to campaign for INDIA bloc parties, including Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Jharkhand. AAP is part of the INDIA bloc and has aligned with Congress in several states for elections. Assembly elections are due in November.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is preparing to campaign for parties within the INDIA bloc during the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
In Maharashtra, Kejriwal will focus on supporting Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, specifically the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP.
The AAP party, a crucial member of the INDIA alliance, aims to strengthen its presence as it heads into the assembly elections scheduled for November. Their strategy does not include alliances in Punjab, though they aligned with Congress in other key states.
