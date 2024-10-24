South Korea Counteracts Alleged North Korean Support to Russia with Defense Talks

In an assertive stance, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol declared his government's unwillingness to 'sit idle' as allegations emerged about North Korea dispatching troops to Russia to aid in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This statement came amidst his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, focusing on bolstering defense cooperation.

The two leaders convened a day after reports from US and South Korean officials suggested that approximately 3,000 North Korean troops are stationed in Russia, with expectations of up to 10,000 by year-end. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have categorically denied these allegations.

President Yoon emphasized that the purported troop deployment contravenes UN charter and Security Council resolutions, posing a global security threat. In response, South Korea is contemplating multifaceted countermeasures alongside allies, including potential military support for Ukraine, while adhering to its policy of non-lethal aid provision so far.

