Left Menu

South Korea Counteracts Alleged North Korean Support to Russia with Defense Talks

South Korea's president vows response as North Korean troops allegedly back Russia's war effort. Meeting Poland's president, he discusses defense cooperation. South Korea considers arms supplies to Ukraine amidst North Korea's purported troop deployment to Russia. The alleged action is said to violate UN resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:49 IST
South Korea Counteracts Alleged North Korean Support to Russia with Defense Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In an assertive stance, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol declared his government's unwillingness to 'sit idle' as allegations emerged about North Korea dispatching troops to Russia to aid in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This statement came amidst his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, focusing on bolstering defense cooperation.

The two leaders convened a day after reports from US and South Korean officials suggested that approximately 3,000 North Korean troops are stationed in Russia, with expectations of up to 10,000 by year-end. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have categorically denied these allegations.

President Yoon emphasized that the purported troop deployment contravenes UN charter and Security Council resolutions, posing a global security threat. In response, South Korea is contemplating multifaceted countermeasures alongside allies, including potential military support for Ukraine, while adhering to its policy of non-lethal aid provision so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024