Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza Challenges Fidesz

The opposition party Tisza is gaining ground against Hungary's ruling Fidesz party, according to recent opinion polls. This marks a potential turning point in Hungarian politics, as Tisza, led by Peter Magyar, temporarily surpasses Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party in popularity.

On Wednesday, Tisza attracted over 10,000 supporters at a Budapest rally, coinciding with the anniversary of the 1956 anti-Soviet uprising. Magyar emphasized plans to eradicate corruption and enhance health and educational services, as Tisza prepares for the 2026 elections amid economic struggles.

Polls reveal Tisza's growing momentum, with support nearing Fidesz's, despite undecided voters still comprising 30%. Orban maintains his controversial stance on EU policies, highlighting ongoing political tensions.

