Dynastic Politics: Relatives Rule the Maharashtra Assembly Polls
In the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, political parties are fielding relatives of established leaders. Despite criticisms of dynastic politics, major parties like BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP have nominated family members of political figures to maintain traditional control over specific constituencies, as seen in their candidate lists for the November 20 polls.
- Country:
- India
Despite keen opposition to dynastic politics, Maharashtra's assembly elections have seen candidates fielded that reflect family-led choices. This move is illustrated in lists released by parties such as BJP and Shiv Sena ahead of next month's polls.
Sreejaya Chavan, representing the BJP from the traditional family stronghold in Bhokar, signifies the political inheritance trend. Candidates like Sulabha Gaikwad, wife of a jailed nominee, reflect the same strategy.
Political Analyst Abhay Deshpande points out that maintaining voter connections is a priority, sometimes leading to nominations from within families following deaths or as tokens of loyalty. The influence of legacy continues to shape the Maharashtra political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- elections
- dynastic
- politics
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- NCP
- candidates
- family
- constituencies
ALSO READ
Haryana's Resounding Hat-Trick: BJP Secures Third Term Amid Anti-Incumbency
Annapurna Devi Credits BJP's Victory in Haryana to 'Modi Magic'
Haryana Power Shift: BJP's Saini to Lead
Controversy Over Delhi CM's Bungalow: AAP vs BJP
Triumphant BJP Secures Third Term in Haryana with Key Independent Support