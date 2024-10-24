Dynastic Politics: Relatives Rule the Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Despite keen opposition to dynastic politics, Maharashtra's assembly elections have seen candidates fielded that reflect family-led choices. This move is illustrated in lists released by parties such as BJP and Shiv Sena ahead of next month's polls.

Sreejaya Chavan, representing the BJP from the traditional family stronghold in Bhokar, signifies the political inheritance trend. Candidates like Sulabha Gaikwad, wife of a jailed nominee, reflect the same strategy.

Political Analyst Abhay Deshpande points out that maintaining voter connections is a priority, sometimes leading to nominations from within families following deaths or as tokens of loyalty. The influence of legacy continues to shape the Maharashtra political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)