Nikhil Kumaraswamy: Betting Big on Channapatna By-Election

In a defining political move, JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy has been declared as the NDA candidate for the Channapatna Assembly by-polls, slated for November 13. This decision follows the vacating of the seat by his father, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, after his election to the Lok Sabha.

Nikhil, age 36, finds himself pitted against a seasoned adversary, five-time MLA and former Minister C P Yogeeshwara, who recently switched allegiance from BJP to Congress. Notably, Yogeeshwara had bested Nikhil's mother, Anitha Kumaraswamy, in the 2013 polls for the same constituency.

With mounting pressure from party rank and file, Kumaraswamy and JD(S) leaders decided to field Nikhil after extensive discussions, including talks with alliance partner BJP at senior party leader B S Yediyurappa's residence. Despite his initial reluctance, Nikhil is now gearing up for his third electoral contest to secure a victory for the NDA.

