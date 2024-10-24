Gaza School Tragedy: Israeli Strike Kills 16

An Israeli airstrike targeted a school acting as a shelter in the Gaza Strip, claiming the lives of at least 16 individuals, Palestinian medical officials reported.

The recent attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp left 32 more people injured, with casualties being treated at Awda Hospital. The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident.

This strike is part of an ongoing conflict initiated by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023, that has displaced millions in Gaza and resulted in considerable losses on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)