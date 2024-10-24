Gaza School Tragedy: Israeli Strike Kills 16
An Israeli military strike on a school used as a shelter in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people, with 32 others wounded. The conflict, originating from a Hamas-led assault on Israel, has caused widespread displacement and significant civilian casualties in Gaza.
An Israeli airstrike targeted a school acting as a shelter in the Gaza Strip, claiming the lives of at least 16 individuals, Palestinian medical officials reported.
The recent attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp left 32 more people injured, with casualties being treated at Awda Hospital. The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident.
This strike is part of an ongoing conflict initiated by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023, that has displaced millions in Gaza and resulted in considerable losses on both sides.
