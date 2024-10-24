Sohan Singh Thandal Joins BJP, Leads Chabbewal Poll Charge

In a significant political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced former Punjab minister Sohan Singh Thandal as its candidate for the Chabbewal seat in the forthcoming bypolls.

Thandal's candidacy was confirmed shortly after he defected from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to join the BJP, signaling a shift in Punjab's political dynamics.

Welcoming Thandal into the fold were notable BJP leaders, including Punjab in-charge Vijay Rupani and former Union minister Som Parkash, who expressed confidence in bolstering the party's strength ahead of the November 13 election.

