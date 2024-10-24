Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls: 26 Candidates Set the Stage for November Elections

Twenty-six candidates have submitted nominations for the by-elections in Rajasthan, which are scheduled for November 13. The constituencies include Jhunjhunu, Dausa, and Ramgarh. By-elections are taking place due to MLA deaths and MPs opting for Lok Sabha roles. Results will be announced on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:10 IST
In a significant political development, 26 candidates submitted their nomination papers on Thursday for the upcoming by-elections in Rajasthan, slated for November 13. These elections will take place across seven assembly seats, where political parties are gearing up for a major showdown.

According to the Election Department, the seven constituencies involved include Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumber, and Ramgarh. By-elections became necessary owing to the deaths of incumbents or their election to the Lok Sabha.

Notable candidates who filed nominations include BJP's Rajendra Bhambhu and Congress's Amit Ola competing in Jhunjhunu, while different political dynamics play out across other key seats. As more candidates file nominations, the political fray continues to intensify ahead of the election day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

