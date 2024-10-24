Jaishankar's Critical Diplomacy at BRICS Outreach

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar played a pivotal role in informal discussions with Global South leaders during the BRICS Outreach session. Representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar participated actively in conversations with international counterparts.

Among those he interacted with were Iranian Foreign Minister @araghchi, Indonesian official Sugiono, Saudi Arabia's Faisal bin Farhan, UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed bin Al Nahyan, and Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa. He also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and exchanged greetings with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The meeting, held in an extended BRICS Plus format, gathered representatives from nearly 40 countries, including several Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and leaders from Asia, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the inclusive platform for fostering direct dialogue between BRICS participants and their global partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)