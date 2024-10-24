BJP vs. Congress: The Battle for Tribal Votes in Madhya Pradesh
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accuses Congress of exploiting tribals for votes at a rally endorsing BJP's Ramniwas Rawat for Vijaypur bypolls. The BJP highlights their developmental work and schemes for tribal welfare, urging voters to support Rawat and emphasizing BJP's dedication towards tribal communities and infrastructure development.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has accused the Congress party of treating tribal communities merely as a vote bank. He made these remarks while addressing a rally supporting BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat, contesting in the Vijaypur bypolls slated for November 13.
The bypoll became necessary after Rawat, a former Congress member, switched allegiance to the BJP and was appointed as the environment and forest minister in Yadav's cabinet. Yadav asserted BJP's commitment to fulfilling promises and accused Congress of exploiting soldiers and farmers, auctioning their land.
The rally also featured speeches by BJP state chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma and state assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, who highlighted developmental projects and welfare schemes for tribals, urging voters to back Rawat, promising continued progress under the BJP government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
