Samajwadi Party Announces Full Slate for Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

The Samajwadi Party has expanded its roster to eight candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls scheduled for November 13. This announcement includes Singh Raj Jadav and Charu Kain representing the Ghaziabad and Khair seats, respectively.

Overall, nine constituencies will partake in the by-elections, with faces from sectors such as Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, and others, excluding Milkipur due to ongoing legal complications. The Sisamau seat requires a by-poll following the disqualification of its former SP MLA.

The SP has named Tej Pratap Yadav, Naseem Solanki, and several others in previous candidate releases. The final date for nominations is fast approaching on October 25, with the counting of votes set to occur on November 23.

