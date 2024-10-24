Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Announces Full Slate for Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

The Samajwadi Party has announced eight candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, with elections to be held in nine constituencies, excluding Milkipur due to a legal issue. The by-elections follow vacancies caused by MPs' election to the Lok Sabha. Candidate nominations close on October 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:45 IST
Samajwadi Party Announces Full Slate for Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party has expanded its roster to eight candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls scheduled for November 13. This announcement includes Singh Raj Jadav and Charu Kain representing the Ghaziabad and Khair seats, respectively.

Overall, nine constituencies will partake in the by-elections, with faces from sectors such as Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, and others, excluding Milkipur due to ongoing legal complications. The Sisamau seat requires a by-poll following the disqualification of its former SP MLA.

The SP has named Tej Pratap Yadav, Naseem Solanki, and several others in previous candidate releases. The final date for nominations is fast approaching on October 25, with the counting of votes set to occur on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024