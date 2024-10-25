Congress Seeks Feedback on Jammu Defeat

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) reached out to its leaders and workers on Thursday, seeking their feedback on the party's recent electoral loss in the Jammu region.

This initiative follows a crucial meeting by the party's disciplinary panel on Wednesday, which concentrated on internal challenges and their negative effects on the election results.

JKPCC aims to compile a comprehensive report, enriched by inputs from senior party figures and candidates, to be submitted to the Congress president soon, as the party strives to identify and address the factors behind its significant electoral setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)