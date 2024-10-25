Congress Seeks Feedback on Jammu Defeat
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has called for feedback from its leaders and workers over a recent electoral defeat in the Jammu region. Following a disciplinary panel meeting, the party aims to submit a report to the Congress president and seeks insights to address internal challenges.
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) reached out to its leaders and workers on Thursday, seeking their feedback on the party's recent electoral loss in the Jammu region.
This initiative follows a crucial meeting by the party's disciplinary panel on Wednesday, which concentrated on internal challenges and their negative effects on the election results.
JKPCC aims to compile a comprehensive report, enriched by inputs from senior party figures and candidates, to be submitted to the Congress president soon, as the party strives to identify and address the factors behind its significant electoral setback.
