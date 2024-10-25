South vs North: Telangana CM Criticizes Modi's Alleged Bias

In a sharp critique, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the BJP-led NDA government of showing bias against southern states in the allocation of funds and developmental projects. The chief minister launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the Centre's contributions to the nation.

Highlighting disparities, Reddy alleged that the BJP focuses on emotional issues to secure electoral gains and accused them of fostering a north-south divide. He cited the allocation of major projects like the GIFT City and bullet train to Gujarat, attributing it to Modi's preference for his home state.

Reddy emphasized Telangana's contributions to the Central exchequer, accusing the BJP of neglecting the south's accomplishments and progress. He expressed concerns over Telangana's development and called for equitable recognition from the central government, while also challenging local BJP leaders' opposition to state policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)