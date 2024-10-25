Left Menu

South vs North: Telangana CM Criticizes Modi's Alleged Bias

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the BJP-led NDA government of ignoring southern states in fund allocation and projects. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on Gujarat and alleged electoral tactics, while highlighting the inequality in representation and demands for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:02 IST
South vs North: Telangana CM Criticizes Modi's Alleged Bias
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the BJP-led NDA government of showing bias against southern states in the allocation of funds and developmental projects. The chief minister launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the Centre's contributions to the nation.

Highlighting disparities, Reddy alleged that the BJP focuses on emotional issues to secure electoral gains and accused them of fostering a north-south divide. He cited the allocation of major projects like the GIFT City and bullet train to Gujarat, attributing it to Modi's preference for his home state.

Reddy emphasized Telangana's contributions to the Central exchequer, accusing the BJP of neglecting the south's accomplishments and progress. He expressed concerns over Telangana's development and called for equitable recognition from the central government, while also challenging local BJP leaders' opposition to state policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024