Vijayan Denounces Congress and BJP in Kerala Bypoll Campaign

In a fierce start to his election campaign for the Left Front candidates, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a strong stance against the BJP and Congress-led UDF in Kerala, accusing them of misrepresenting the Malappuram district. He emphasized that crimes should be addressed as crimes, irrespective of any religious affiliation, marking a clear stance against communal narratives.

Criticizing the Congress for its alleged support of divisive propaganda, Vijayan spoke at a by-election event, pinpointing their historical opposition to Malappuram's formation and highlighting the Left's role in the district's establishment. His remarks followed criticisms and demands from the Congress for an apology over his previous statements about Malappuram.

During the campaign, Vijayan accused the BJP of inciting communal hatred, leading to unrest in various states. He also addressed the changing political landscape, indicating Congress's diminishing support and suggesting close ties with extremist groups. The bypolls are crucial, featuring Congress and LDF candidates vying in key constituencies including Chelakkara, Palakkad, and Wayanad.

