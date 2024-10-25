Vijayan Denounces Congress and BJP in Kerala Bypoll Campaign
Kicking off his campaign for the Left candidates in Kerala bypolls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized both the BJP and Congress-led UDF for allegedly misrepresenting the Malappuram district. He emphasized that criminal activities like gold smuggling should not be linked to any community and accused his opposition of communal divide tactics.
Criticizing the Congress for its alleged support of divisive propaganda, Vijayan spoke at a by-election event, pinpointing their historical opposition to Malappuram's formation and highlighting the Left's role in the district's establishment. His remarks followed criticisms and demands from the Congress for an apology over his previous statements about Malappuram.
During the campaign, Vijayan accused the BJP of inciting communal hatred, leading to unrest in various states. He also addressed the changing political landscape, indicating Congress's diminishing support and suggesting close ties with extremist groups. The bypolls are crucial, featuring Congress and LDF candidates vying in key constituencies including Chelakkara, Palakkad, and Wayanad.
