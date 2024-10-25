Left Menu

Vijayan Denounces Congress and BJP in Kerala Bypoll Campaign

Kicking off his campaign for the Left candidates in Kerala bypolls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized both the BJP and Congress-led UDF for allegedly misrepresenting the Malappuram district. He emphasized that criminal activities like gold smuggling should not be linked to any community and accused his opposition of communal divide tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:14 IST
Vijayan Denounces Congress and BJP in Kerala Bypoll Campaign
Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce start to his election campaign for the Left Front candidates, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a strong stance against the BJP and Congress-led UDF in Kerala, accusing them of misrepresenting the Malappuram district. He emphasized that crimes should be addressed as crimes, irrespective of any religious affiliation, marking a clear stance against communal narratives.

Criticizing the Congress for its alleged support of divisive propaganda, Vijayan spoke at a by-election event, pinpointing their historical opposition to Malappuram's formation and highlighting the Left's role in the district's establishment. His remarks followed criticisms and demands from the Congress for an apology over his previous statements about Malappuram.

During the campaign, Vijayan accused the BJP of inciting communal hatred, leading to unrest in various states. He also addressed the changing political landscape, indicating Congress's diminishing support and suggesting close ties with extremist groups. The bypolls are crucial, featuring Congress and LDF candidates vying in key constituencies including Chelakkara, Palakkad, and Wayanad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024