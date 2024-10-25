Shiggaon Showdown: Political Heavyweights Clash in By-election
BJP's Bharath Bommai and Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan have filed nominations for the Shiggaon Assembly by-election, following the vacancy left by Basavaraj Bommai's resignation. Significant political rallies mark the run-up, with BJP focusing on past governance and Congress aiming for a comeback.
Bharath Bommai, son of BJP candidate and former CM Basavaraj Bommai, and Congress contender Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan have officially entered the fray for the November 13 Assembly by-election in Shiggaon, spicing up the local political scene as the deadline for nominations looms.
Despite internal attempts by senior Congress figures to persuade Syed Ajjampeer Khadri to hold back, he has maintained his candidacy, while Congress leaders downplay any notion of party discord, predicting he will withdraw shortly.
Meanwhile, backing Bharath Bommai, a large BJP rally highlighted their campaign efforts, with former CM B S Yediyurappa extolling the party's readiness to capture all contested seats through popular support for Narendra Modi, underpinned by claims that SC/ST and backward communities rally behind them.
