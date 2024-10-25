India Navigates Delicate Israel-Palestine Conflict Amid Global Diplomacy Challenges

An External Affairs Ministry delegation, led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, briefed a parliamentary panel on Friday regarding the nearly 30,000 Indians currently residing in Israel, according to sources.

They noted that about 9,000 construction workers and 700 farm workers are part of an agreement between India and Israel prior to the West Asia conflict. The ministry highlighted its proactive efforts to assist Indians living in the region.

The ministry reiterated India's engagement in defusing the crisis through dialogue, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier statements. The panel meeting, headed by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, also covered India's border agreement with China and the dip in India-Canada relations.

Shashi Tharoor later spoke to the media, describing the meeting as productive and detailing India's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Misri provided a comprehensive briefing, addressing smaller issues and updating the committee on the India-Canada and India-China developments. In a social media post, Tharoor commended the thorough discussion and the expertise shared by Misri.

India's humanitarian aid to Palestinians was detailed, countering claims of bias towards Israel. The presentation covered India's diplomatic ties, mentioning Modi's communications with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders. The delegation stressed India's support for a two-state solution and highlighted the evacuation of over 1,300 Indian and some Nepalese citizens from Israel amid the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)