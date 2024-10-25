Race to the Assembly: Rajasthan's Penultimate Poll Battle

Rajasthan gears up for significant bypolls as 57 candidates filed their papers for seven assembly constituencies, with the election slated for November 13. This crucial political testing period has grabbed the attention of major parties including BJP, Congress, and newcomers like Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

Top contenders include BJP's Shanta Devi, Congress' Amit Ola, and Congress' Reshma Meena. In a race marked by intense rivalry, the Khinvsar constituency stands out for its expected triangular contest involving BJP, Congress, and the RLP, which lost the seat when Hanuman Beniwal joined the Lok Sabha.

In other areas, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are poised for face-offs, while the Bharat Adivasi Party makes its presence known in strategic constituencies like Salumber and Chaurasi. All eyes remain on the final outcome, with results due on November 23.

