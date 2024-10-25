Left Menu

Tensions Rise as AAP Accuses BJP of Attack on Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP of attempting to attack AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in West Delhi. AAP leaders condemned the alleged attack, with Chief Minister Atishi referring to it as 'dirty politics'. The BJP dismissed these allegations, stating no assault took place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:14 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to attack their convener, Arvind Kejriwal, during a foot march in Vikaspuri, West Delhi. Kejriwal, who is under Z-plus security protection, was reportedly targeted on Friday evening, an accusation dismissed by the BJP.

Chief Minister Atishi described the alleged attack as the BJP's 'dirty politics', claiming the saffron party resorts to violence because they cannot defeat AAP and Kejriwal in elections. Atishi warned that if Kejriwal is harmed, the people of Delhi will hold the BJP accountable and seek retribution.

The BJP, however, refuted the claims, with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stating that locals only approached Kejriwal about local water supply issues, and that there was no attempt to harm him. A senior police officer confirmed they had not received an official complaint, and no evidence of an assault had been found.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

