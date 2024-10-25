Left Menu

BJP Confident of Strong Lead in Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma predicts BJP's dominance in Kolhan with 10-12 seat win in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. AJSU leader Sudesh Mahato files nomination amid strong support. BJP releases candidate list while criticizing Congress for seat sales.

Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand BJP assembly election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also serves as the BJP's co-in-charge for the Jharkhand assembly elections, expressed optimism about the party's prospects in Kolhan. Sarma, who met BJP leaders in the region, confidently predicted that the party would secure victory in 10 to 12 of the 14 seats available.

Meanwhile, Sudesh Mahato, president of the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and former deputy Chief Minister of Jharkhand, filed his nomination for the Silli assembly constituency. Sarma extended his best wishes to all NDA parties and expressed confidence in Mahato's chances of achieving a record victory, noting the large turnout of supporters despite inclement weather.

Sarma also accused the Congress of selling a significant portion of their contested seats, about 20 out of 100, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released its fifth candidate list ahead of the elections. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, running as a BJP candidate in Saraikella, criticized the Congress and its allies, claiming they hold no influence in Jharkhand or nationwide as the BJP wave sweeps the nation.

On October 19, the BJP announced its first slate of 66 candidates for the Jharkhand assembly elections. The BJP, aligned with AJSU, JD(U), and LJP, plans to contest 68 seats, while AJSU will vie for 10, JD-U for two, and LJP for one. The state election, covering 81 seats, will take place in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

