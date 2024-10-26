Left Menu

Dhoni Steps Up as Jharkhand's Election Icon

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian cricket captain, becomes Jharkhand's brand ambassador for upcoming state elections. His involvement aims to boost voter turnout through the SWEEP initiative. Forty-three constituencies will begin voting on November 13, with key political figures having already filed nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:49 IST
Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been named the brand ambassador for Jharkhand's forthcoming assembly elections. Dhoni has allowed the Election Commission to use his image to encourage voter participation, according to Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar.

Speaking at a press conference in Ranchi, Kumar stated that Dhoni is collaborating on further details and will play a pivotal role in the voter mobilization process under the SWEEP program. The Election Commission seeks to leverage Dhoni's widespread popularity to increase voter engagement and turnout.

Voters in forty-three constituencies are set to cast their ballots in the initial phase on November 13, following the completion of the nomination filing process on Friday. Notable political figures such as former Chief Minister Champai Soren, running as a BJP candidate, and AJSU party president Sudesh Mahato have filed nominations, signaling the onset of a competitive election season.

The JMM and BJP-led alliances have unveiled their candidate lists, setting the stage for a political showdown. Elections will be conducted for 81 seats across two phases on November 13 and 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

