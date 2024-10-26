Left Menu

AAP Alleges Conspiracy Against Kejriwal Amid Tensions

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accuses the BJP of plotting against its convener, Arvind Kejriwal, after an alleged attack in Vikaspuri. AAP claims police collusion and warns the BJP will be accountable for any harm to Kejriwal. Despite threats, Kejriwal continues his padyatra campaign.

Updated: 26-10-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:39 IST
AAP Alleges Conspiracy Against Kejriwal Amid Tensions
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised serious allegations on Saturday, claiming a 'deep conspiracy' to eliminate its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, with the BJP as the principal culprit.

AAP officials reported that Kejriwal was targeted by attackers linked to the BJP during his padyatra in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri. They accuse the police of complicity.

Despite this, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh pledged that Kejriwal would not halt his campaign efforts, reaffirming that any harm to him would lay blame firmly at the feet of the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

