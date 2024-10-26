AAP Alleges Conspiracy Against Kejriwal Amid Tensions

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised serious allegations on Saturday, claiming a 'deep conspiracy' to eliminate its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, with the BJP as the principal culprit.

AAP officials reported that Kejriwal was targeted by attackers linked to the BJP during his padyatra in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri. They accuse the police of complicity.

Despite this, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh pledged that Kejriwal would not halt his campaign efforts, reaffirming that any harm to him would lay blame firmly at the feet of the BJP.

