BJP Challenges Priyanka Gandhi over Asset Disclosure in Wayanad Bypoll
The BJP has accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of withholding essential details regarding her and her husband Robert Vadra's assets in her affidavit for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed this violates the Supreme Court directive on full asset disclosure by electoral candidates.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday leveled allegations against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not disclosing critical details about her and her husband Robert Vadra's assets in her affidavit for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.
BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Gandhi of breaching the Supreme Court's mandate requiring candidates to fully disclose assets of themselves, their spouses, and dependents while filing nominations.
Bhatia stressed the gravity of the allegations, emphasizing the need for compliance with legal standards and warning of repercussions if the Congress continues to defy the law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rao Inderjit Singh Dismisses Rebellion Rumors, Affirms Loyalty to BJP
Congress & Samajwadi Party: Strategic Talks for UP Bypolls Amid Alliance Dynamics
Kapil Sibal Critiques Disconnect Between RSS and BJP Government
Sharad Pawar Critiques BJP's Treatment of Its Cadre
Assam BJP Strategizes for Upcoming Bypolls