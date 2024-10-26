Left Menu

Rainbow Armored: Taipei's 180,000 Strong Pride Parade

Taipei hosted East Asia's largest Pride march with over 180,000 attendees, including Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim and drag queen Nymphia Wind. The parade celebrated LGBTQ+ rights in Taiwan, featuring a strong contrast to China's stance on LGBTQ+ issues. Participants highlighted Taiwan's commitment to equality and diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:18 IST
In a vibrant display of equality and diversity, more than 180,000 individuals celebrated LGBTQ+ rights in Taipei on Saturday, marking the largest Pride march in East Asia. The city's streets were vibrant with rainbow colors, as attendees, including Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim and Nymphia Wind, reigning queen of RuPaul's Drag Race, paraded in solidarity.

This 22nd annual parade in Taiwan featured Nymphia Wind adorned in mediaeval armor-inspired attire, complete with a rainbow flag cape, embodying the defense of gay rights. Vice President Hsiao, representing the Democratic Progressive Party, led the delegation with a banner declaring 'Be Yourself,' and energized the crowd with her spirited participation.

Taiwan, a trailblazer in Asia for legalizing same-sex marriage in 2019, stands as a beacon of inclusivity, contrasting sharply with China's restrictive stance on LGBTQ+ matters. Despite hurdles, Taiwan remains committed to fostering a society that embraces all genders, a sentiment echoed by President Lai Ching-te through his social media message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

