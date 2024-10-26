Naidu Passes Leadership Torch, Ensures TDP's Future

In a significant political move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu vowed to secure the party's future by focusing on leadership succession. He spoke at the TDP's membership drive launch, stressing the importance of transfer of leadership responsibilities.

Naidu highlighted the party's resilience through past challenges, assuring that the TDP remains a potent force in state politics. For the first time, Naidu publicly addressed the issue of future party leadership, urging members to view themselves as trustees passing down the party's legacy.

He inaugurated the party's membership drive by enrolling as a member, underscoring the TDP's pioneering step to offer insurance coverage to its workers. Naidu assured continuous support for workers impacted by the previous regime, with internal party elections on the horizon after the 45-day membership drive.

