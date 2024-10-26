Jaishankar's Light-Hearted Nod to Media
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar humorously remarked on the media's favorable coverage during a BJP event in Pune, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The event marked the inauguration of BJP's media center in western Maharashtra, also attended by notable party figures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a humorous comment about the media's positive coverage during a BJP event in Pune, coinciding with the Maharashtra assembly elections.
Jaishankar, who inaugurated the BJP's western Maharashtra media center, spoke to reporters at the event, which also saw the presence of Union minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol alongside other BJP office-bearers.
In a jovial tone, Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at attending the media center's inauguration, hoping that future events would continue to receive favorable media attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- media
- BJP
- assembly elections
- Pune
- Maharashtra
- inauguration
- event
- minister
- coverage
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Horizons in Rewa: Inauguration of Madhya Pradesh's Latest Airport
Historic Inauguration: Claudia Sheinbaum Sworn in as President of Mexico
Pune's Traffic Solution: New Police Appointments and Tech Integrations
Arunachal Pradesh: Governor virtually participates in inauguration of BRO projects
Maharashtra Congress Suspends MLA Sulbha Khodke Ahead of Elections