BJP Announces Second List for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its second list of 22 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, retaining six MLAs and replacing two. The list includes candidates from Mahayuti coalition constituencies, with elections scheduled for November 20 for the 288-member assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:56 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its second list comprising 22 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. While six incumbent MLAs remain on the ticket, replacements were made for seats in Washim and Gadchiroli.

So far, the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, has declared candidates for 121 constituencies in total. The adjustments come ahead of the November 20 elections for the 288-member legislative body.

Notably, the second candidate list spotlights Gopichand Padalkar for Jat and Ramesh Karad for Latur Rural, setting up a significant contest against Congress' Dhiraj Deshmukh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

