CPI (ML) Liberation Blasts BJP Over Border Infiltration Claims

CPI (ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya criticized Union minister Giriraj Singh's claims of rampant infiltration in Bihar's border districts. Bhattacharya stressed that the central government's responsibility is to prevent infiltration, urging protection of the nation's secular fabric. He also highlighted issues in the INDIA bloc's seat-sharing strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:14 IST
Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of CPI (ML) Liberation, has criticized Union minister Giriraj Singh for claiming rampant infiltration in Bihar's border districts, saying it's the Centre's duty to prevent such incidents. Bhattacharya emphasized the responsibility of the BJP, in power at the Centre, for the past decade.

During a press conference post his 'Badlo Bihar Nyay Yatra', Bhattacharya addressed Singh's 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra', known for its controversial statements. He stressed that any infiltration occurrences indicate failures of the BJP-led NDA government, which must uphold constitutional values against fascist forces.

Bhattacharya also questioned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's silence on Singh's remarks, warning of political repercussions similar to those faced by Odisha's Naveen Patnaik. He expressed dissatisfaction with seat allocations within the INDIA bloc amidst ongoing alliance talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

