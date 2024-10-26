Tensions Escalate: Israel's Pre-Dawn Airstrikes on Iran Edge Middle East Closer to Conflict

Israel conducted a series of pre-dawn airstrikes against military sites in Iran on Saturday, targeting facilities used to manufacture missiles fired at Israel. The offensive has stirred tensions, inching the region closer to a larger conflict.

Violence is already rampant across the Middle East, with militant groups backed by Iran, like Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, engaged in ongoing conflicts with Israel. Lebanon's Health Ministry reports over 2,600 killed and 12,200 wounded over the past year due to the ongoing fighting.

In response to Israel's military operation, Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, labeling them a violation of international law and promising a retaliatory response. The situation remains volatile, with global leaders urging restraint.

